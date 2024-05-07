NEW RECRUITS SHINE AT NEWLY OPENED SANDALS SAINT VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) opened its doors to the public on March 27, 2024, and it has been ‘all systems go’ since then. As team members settle into their new roles, several of them have begun to stand out – proving that the team assembled at Buccament Bay is shaping up to be the new generation of exceptional hospitality in SVG!

Over the next few weeks, Sandals SVG is taking the opportunity to present brief features on six (6) of its outstanding team members. We kick things off with Brent Ollivierre and Andraé Jackson.

BRENT OLLIVIERRE – HOUSEKEEPING DEPARTMENT (Laundry Attendant)

Brent, a native of Penniston, a quaint village nestled near Sandals SVG resort at Buccament Bay, brings a unique perspective and dedication to his role. His experience working at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines so far has been transformative, surpassing any other role he has occupied in the past.

Brent has been able to hone his professionalism, and refine his interactions with both guests and colleagues. Driven by a strong work ethic, he has expanded his expertise in various aspects of resort operations, including cleaning, laundry, and administrative tasks.

“I find great joy in brightening people’s days with a smile, but I also hold a deep sense of responsibility as a provider for my family. I work hard to achieve my goals and I can see myself doing big things at this resort – I’ll be making my family and Sandals very proud!”

ANDRAÉ JACKSON – FRONT OFFICE (Front Office Supervisor)

Andraé holds the distinction of being the inaugural team member hired within the Front Office department, an achievement she describes as “emotional and humbling.” While she has amassed considerable work-related experience through previous roles, she finds her experience at Sandals to be “phenomenal” due to its immersive and interactive nature.

“Sandals is a family. Emphasis has been placed on teamwork and togetherness; encouraging us all to seek excellence in all we do – not just at work. Training can be challenging but we are also having fun while doing so!”

On Welcome Day, Andraé had the privilege of engaging in a one-on-one conversation with Sandals Managing Director (St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Winston Anderson. During this memorable encounter, she seized the opportunity to capture a ‘Day One at Sandals’ photo with him. Inspired by this experience, Andraé plans to commemorate her 100th day as a team member with another photo alongside Mr. Anderson.

For Andraé, who resides in Arnos Vale, assuming the role of Front Office Supervisor marks just the beginning of her journey at Sandals. She is determined to leverage the resources of the Sandals Corporate University to their fullest extent, using her newly acquired skills and qualifications as stepping stones towards her pursuit of “greatness.”

About Sandals ® Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 18 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and luxurious suites, including the Caribbean’s first Overwater Villas and Bungalows, Sandals Resorts is celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience. The brand has recently piloted fresh concepts such as MINI Coopers for exploring beyond the resort gates and an off-site Island Inclusive dining program, while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com .

