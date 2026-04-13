New regulations to transform beach vending in SVG

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has introduced a new regulatory framework to manage commercial activities across the nation’s coastline through the Beach Vending Act 2025. Passed in November 2025 under the previous administration, the legislation aims to create a uniform structure for businesses operating on some of the country’s most popular shores, such as Villa Beach.

According to Mr. Kevin Providence, Superintendent of Terrestrial and Marine Parks, the Act is designed to balance the needs of various beach users, including tourists, local residents, and traditional fisherfolk.

The Act identifies 17 specific beaches where vending is permitted, while strictly prohibiting all vending on beaches in Cibbit in the Grenadines. To ensure order, the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority will implement a zoning system, where vendors are assigned specific “allotted areas” to operate.

“In the interest of fairness, we can’t allow the entire beach to be occupied by beach vendors,” Providence explained, noting that dedicated spaces are being carved out for regular beachgoers who do not require services, as well as specific zones for fisherfolk in communities like “Bokement” and “Calico”.

The regulated activities are divided into three primary categories:

Rental of Services: Including beach chairs and boating activities.

Provision of Services: Such as hair braiding and massage therapy.

Food and Drinks: The sale of snacks, water, and meals.



A major pillar of the new legislation is environmental sustainability. Under the Act, vendors are legally responsible for the cleanliness of their allotted zones. This includes a mandate to provide bins and ensure all trash is removed on a daily basis to protect the marine and terrestrial environment.

Providence emphasized that the goal is not just the well-being of the vendors but the preservation of the environment that “feeds” the nation through tourism.

Current and aspiring vendors are required to register through the National Parks office located at the JC’s building in Stony Ground. The application process requires at least one piece of identification, with additional requirements based on the service provided:

Food vendors must possess a valid food handler license.

Drink vendors selling alcohol must have a liquor license.

Craft operators must be in compliance with the Shipping Act under the maritime administration.

Providence encouraged all Vincentians to cooperate with the new measures to ensure a functional beach environment for everyone. “We have a responsibility as Vincentians to take care of our environment because the environment feeds us back,” he stated.