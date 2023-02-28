St Vincent and the Grenadines will be rolling new guidelines for persons who do business at tourism sites.

On Monday, Minister of Tourism Carlos James stated that the government is working on the roll out of new standards for vendors , which will include spas and wellness centers, sites and attractions.

“One of the things that often go unnoticed is the quality of standards which we have developed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Tourism Authority, the Bureau of Standards, the Ministry of Tourism we’ve all worked collectively to design a series of particular standards and guidelines in which hospitality and tourism sector workers are able to operate in”

“When you look at vending on beaches and public spaces, we also have to look at how these things are done in a controlled manner. You can’t just have persons rushing to get customers but we do things in an orderly fashion”, James stated.

James said one of things which he knows St Vincent and the Grenadines has been credited for is the quality and standards and going forward they will have to look at how they can develop on the existing ones and to see how new ones can be added particularly as it relates to guidelines for taxi operators in terms of concessions.