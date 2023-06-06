New steps announced to tackle gun violence in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts Security forces to ramp up fight against gun violence

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced that St. Kitts and Nevis’ security forces will take additional measures to combat the rise in gun violence.

In a national speech this afternoon, the prime minister said the security forces will implement:

Community security through several means

Regional and international security specialists to assist St. Kitts and Nevis forces

Security force intelligence enhancement

CCTV island-wide expansion

Improved evidence-gathering to catch criminals.

He also announced that the Cabinet will table legislation in the National Assembly to enhance the penalty for illicit firearms violations from 15 to 25 years in jail.

The National Security Task Force will also spearhead the “Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue” behavior-change project.

The prime minister said the country has been disturbed by the recent spike in gun violence, most of which is tied to gang-related violent crimes in Central Basseterre.

PM Drew told citizens that monetizing crime management had caused the current rise in crime.

He stated similar approaches failed in Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Mexico, Haiti, and El Salvador, resulting in what is happening in St. Kitts and Nevis.