New Talent-Based Platform Puts Caribbean Creatives on Global Stage

New talent-based platform Caribbeans Connects, has launched across the Caribbean, uniting creatives across the Caribbean, UK, America, Europe and beyond. Caribbeans Connects aims to boost the earning potential of the Caribbean by encouraging collaboration with creatives on both local and global stages. Talents from all walks of life are encouraged to register and get connecting, from Models, Content Creators, Musicians and Dancers to Photographers, Music Producers, Videographers and Actors etc. This new platform is the place to be.

Caribbeans Connects aims to provide solutions to those visiting any of the Caribbean islands looking for local talent to hire. Whether it be an individual, film production or fashion brand, all they need to do is arrive and let Caribbeans Connects showcase local talent to them. Being founded in the UK fuels the motivation for the platform to connect creatives from outside the Caribbean to those within the region – amplifying the Caribbean’s remarkable influence worldwide. The platform currently has a plethora of UK-based talent waiting to connect with creatives in the Caribbean.

Once registered, talents can enjoy a range of features on the platform, including being able to post and apply for national and international job adverts, communicate with fellow creatives on the platform’s forum, musicians being able to link their Spotify to their profiles and much more.

“The vision for Caribbeans Connects is to make it easier to discover untapped talent across the Caribbean so that creatives can connect with local and visiting creatives. When you look at the way certain countries have built their own industries like Hollywood, Nollywood and Bollywood, there should be a Caribbean equivalent” said Founder of Caribbeans Connects, Jermaine Young-Bushay. “I hope that when people hear Caribbeans Connects it reminds them that the Caribbean is also a hub for creativity not just tourism.”

As beautiful as the Caribbean is, it is the most exposed region to climate-related natural disasters and recovering from these events means high levels of debt for Caribbean nations as well as hesitancy from external investors. Caribbeans Connects aims to build a global network for Caribbean creatives, empowering talents on the islands to find and create their own opportunities.