New Technical and Vocational Institute Opens in Petit Bordel

As the government continues to invest in education around the country, a new Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institute has opened in Petit Bordel.

Petit Bordel Technical Institute ranks fifth, following Barrouallie Technical Institute, Camden Park Technical Institute, Kingstown Technical Institute, and Georgetown Technical Institute.

Paulette Primus-Hanaway, Senior Education Officer with responsibility for TVET, stated on state radio last week that they would begin with three programs at the Petit Bordel Institute: housekeeping, carpentry, and construction.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is a type of education training in which learners acquire the knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to function in the workplace, or to facilitate self employment.