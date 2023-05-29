St Martin & Sint Maarten new border treaty signed

The Sint Maarten-Saint-Martin boundary talks have ended, according to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

Dialogues promoted understanding, cooperation, and diplomatic negotiations. A new island border pact was reached.

The Belvedere/Belle Plaine boundary Monument hosted the signing ceremony last Friday.

Prime Minister Jacobs signed the treaty for the Netherlands, while Minister of Interior Gerard Darmanin signed for France.

Both countries sent top officials to the signing event.

After signing the treaty, both parties expect a smooth execution of the agreed-upon measures, which will expand collaboration and improve dialogue, increasing the island’s goodwill and understanding.

I’m thrilled to announce this border treaty’s signing. I’m pleased and hopeful. We reached a mutually advantageous agreement with Saint-Martin that promotes peace, stability, and cooperation through diplomatic engagement. This treaty’s signing is a symbol of togetherness, negotiation, and compromise. Prime Minister Jacobs called it a new age of collaboration.

The Prime Minister added, “I commend the dedication and hard work of the negotiating team, both from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Foreign Relations, who represented The Kingdom with professionalism and resolve. This agreement shows our commitment to peacefully resolving disputes and finding common ground to benefit our citizens. We begin a new period of collaboration and shared progress, consolidating our position as a nation that cherishes peace, diplomacy, and positive interaction with our northern neighbors.”