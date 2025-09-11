Andre Cox: St. Vincent’s Lone 9/11 Victim

On this solemn day, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remembers Andre “Colin” Cox, the nation’s only victim of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, whose story of determination and sacrifice continues to resonate two decades later.

Andre Cox was more than just a statistic in the devastating events of 9/11. He was a young man with ambitious dreams, working tirelessly to build a better life in New York City. At just 28 years old, Cox embodied the immigrant spirit of hard work and perseverance. Each day, he would wake before dawn at 4:30 AM, preparing for a grueling schedule that saw him working full-time while pursuing his education at Brooklyn College.

On that fateful September morning, Cox was working in the cafeteria on the 101st floor of the World Trade Center’s North Tower when terrorists affiliated with Al-Qaeda launched their devastating attack. Among the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day, Cox represented the hopes and dreams of a young man from New Montrose, St. Vincent, whose potential was brutally cut short.

His mother, Princina Cox, was left with only his wallet – a painful reminder of a life interrupted. His brother Nigel remembered Andre as a dedicated student and worker, constantly moving between his job and education, embodying the immigrant pursuit of opportunity.

Cox’s story is a poignant reminder of the individual lives forever changed by the 9/11 attacks. He was pursuing a degree in computer science, hoping to transition into architecture – a dream that would never be realized.

As the United States and the world continue to remember the events of September 11, Andre Cox stands as a symbol of the diverse and vibrant community of lives lost that day. His memory serves as a testament to the human spirit of determination, hope, and the pursuit of a better future.