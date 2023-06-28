NYC to open 12th Humanitarian & Relief Center to help asylum seekers

As hundreds of Caribbean and other asylum seekers continue to come in the city on a weekly basis, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced the establishment of a 12th Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center.

Adams stated that 1760 Third Avenue in Manhattan will soon open as a humanitarian relief center to accommodate more than 500 families with children seeking asylum, offering a variety of services as well as assuring they can reach their intended destination, if not New York City.

Many of the asylum seekers who arrive in New York City from the United States’ southern border include Venezuelans, Cubans, and Haitians.

“With over 50,000 asylum seekers currently in our care and more than 81,200 requesting care since last spring, New York City continues to do more than any other city or level of government to address this national crisis,” Mayor Adams stated.

“We continue to meet the needs of people arriving in New York, but as the number of asylum seekers grows, we are in desperate need of federal assistance.”

“This 12th Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will provide over 500 households with a place to stay, access support, and get to their final destination,” he said.

He stated that the center illustrates the city’s dedication to meeting its commitments while treating everyone with care, respect, and decency.

“However, our city cannot continue to bear a disproportionate share of the blame for what we know is a national problem.” “The federal government must provide additional assistance and a coordinated decompression strategy to alleviate the pressure felt by many major cities across the country, particularly New York City,” said Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services.

Adams stated that since the humanitarian crisis began, the city has taken “rapid and decisive action,” including the establishment of approximately 175 emergency shelters, the enrollment of thousands of children in public schools through Project Open Arms, the establishment of the Asylum Application Help Center to assist migrants with their asylum applications, and other initiatives.

Earlier this year, the city issued “the Road Forward: A Blueprint to Address New York City’s Response to the Asylum Seeker Crisis,” which outlined how the city will continue to handle the surge of asylum seekers and advocate for federal and state partners’ assistance.

Source : CMC