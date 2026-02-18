NFO issues urgent alert after US military boat strike in SVG waters

The National Fisherfolk Organisation (NFO) is issuing this urgent safety advisory to ensure the protection of all maritime operators following recent kinetic engagements in or near SVG waters. This advisory details the specific risks currently facing the maritime community and the subsequent safety measures mandated by NFO leadership in response to recent military engagements.

The events of February 13, 2026, have introduced significant tension into SVG’s maritime corridor, necessitating immediate clarity to ensure the safety of all regional operators. The U.S. Southern Command has confirmed that its joint task force, “Southern Spear,” conducted lethal kinetic strikes against vessels it identified as threats. While these strikes were executed under the premise of neutralizing terrorist organizations, the aftermath has revealed a critical failure in target identification.

The implications of these strikes are severe, characterized by a stark discrepancy between tactical intent and the reality on the water:

Intended Targets: Designated terrorist organizations identified by the joint task force.

Identified Occupants: Three fishermen from neighboring St. Lucia, confirmed to be aboard one of the targeted vessels.

Strategic Risk: The erosion of trust between regional civilian mariners and international security forces, complicating future maritime cooperation and increasing the potential for further accidental lethality.

The lethality of these strikes, combined with the misidentification of Caribbean nationals, has transformed a targeted security operation into a source of profound regional anxiety. The NFO acknowledges the resulting unease as the proximity of these actions threatens the safety of local livelihoods.

The peak of the Tuna season requires fishermen to maximize their time at sea, often pushing them into deep-water zones that now carry an elevated risk of military engagement.

NFO President Winsbert Harry has identified specific operational risks for Vincentian fishermen. The necessity of checking Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) located miles offshore forces vessels into areas where military activity is most concentrated. Furthermore, the standard practice of departing as early as 1:00 a.m. creates a “low visibility” window that significantly increases the likelihood of misidentification by military assets.

The following table analyzes the conflict between traditional operations and current risk factors:

Standard Fishing Operations Elevated Risk Factors Peak Tuna Season: High-frequency trips to capitalize on migratory patterns. Military Activity: Increased presence and engagement of the “Southern Spear” joint task force. Offshore Navigation: Operations centered around FADs located miles from the coast. Lethal Misidentification: High risk of lethal engagement due to civilian-to-military target misidentification. Early Departures: Vessels launching at 1:00 a.m. to reach fishing grounds by dawn. Low Visibility: Operational hours coincide with the highest risk for visual and sensor-based error.

To mitigate the risk of accidental engagement, President Winsbert Harry has issued the following directives to all fisherfolk:

Vigilance at Sea: Fishermen must maintain heightened situational awareness. This includes constant monitoring of surrounding vessels and being alert to any military presence, particularly when operating near Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which have become high-risk zones for military-civilian proximity.

Adherence to Protocols: Strict adherence to established safety and communication protocols is mandatory. This includes ensuring all vessels are clearly identifiable and following standard maritime procedures. Operators must be especially cautious when approaching FADs miles offshore, as these locations are currently primary areas of concern for mischaracterization by security forces.

Strict adherence to these protocols serves as the primary defense against further accidental military engagement.

The National Fisherfolk Organisation is the primary representative body for fishermen in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.