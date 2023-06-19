NHC: Advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression today

Storm Warning Central Tropical Atlantic Low (AL92):

The axis of a tropical wave is near 37W/38W, from 01N to 17N, and is moving W at around 15 kt. 1009 mb low pressure is near the wave axis at 10.5N 37W.

Winds are currently strong north of the low-pressure center, generating 8-11 ft seas. Scattered moderate isolated strong convection is observed from 08N to 14.5N between 35W and 41W.

This activity continues to becoming better organized and environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight. This system is forecast to move westward at 15-20 kt across the central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of the week.

Winds are forecast to reach 35 kt or greater by this afternoon, and then storm force by late Tue night with a Storm Warning now in place.

There is a high (90%) chance of tropical cyclone development through the next 48 hours, and a high (90%) chance of development through the next seven days.