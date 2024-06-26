A well-defined tropical wave – Tropical Wave 16 – has been designated as Invest 95L.

The Lesser Antilles could experience a tropical storm or low-end hurricane late Sunday into Monday. Formation chances now stand at 60% over the next seven days. Historically, hurricanes in the Caribbean during July are rare. However, an unusually favorable window for tropical development appears to be emerging next week

However, at this point, without a well-developed system, forecast models are guessing where the center will develop, and ultimately, confidence in both the location and intensity of impacts remains uncertain.

Based on the forecast path, the heaviest rains and strongest winds will occur between Tobago and St. Lucia, moving across Grenada, the Grenadines, and St. Vincent.