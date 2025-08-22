NHC monitoring potential tropical depression East of Lesser Antilles

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring a tropical wave traversing the central Atlantic, with meteorologists tracking its potential development and trajectory.

The tropical wave located midway between Africa and the Windward Islands has shown a decrease in organizational intensity overnight. While the system currently presents a medium chance of forming into a short-lived tropical depression, environmental conditions are expected to become less favorable by Saturday.

Key Observations:

Formation chance within 48 hours: 40 percent

Formation chance within 7 days: 50 percent

Current movement: Westward at 10 to 15 mph

Experts suggest the tropical wave might encounter a slightly more conducive environment late this weekend and early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The system’s potential for tropical depression formation remains uncertain but is being carefully monitored.

While no immediate threat is anticipated, coastal residents in the Caribbean and Atlantic regions are advised to stay informed about potential developments. The NHC will continue providing updates as the tropical wave progresses.