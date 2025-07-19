NHC monitoring potential tropical disturbance in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely tracking a developing tropical wave in the Central Atlantic, signaling the ongoing hurricane season’s dynamic nature. Located more than 900 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the system is currently presenting a complex meteorological scenario.

The tropical wave is interacting with a broad area of low pressure, generating scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. While environmental conditions might become marginally supportive for potential development late this weekend and early next week, meteorologists remain cautiously optimistic.

The system is moving west to west-northwest at approximately 10 miles per hour, but significant challenges lie ahead. Stronger wind shear and less favorable atmospheric conditions near the Caribbean are expected to impede substantial tropical cyclone formation.

Formation Probability Assessment

48-hour formation chance: Low (10%)

7-day formation chance: Low (20%)

Dr. Michael Thompson, senior meteorologist at the NHC, commented, “While this tropical wave shows some interesting characteristics, the environmental constraints make significant development unlikely. We’re maintaining continuous monitoring and will provide updates as the system progresses.”

Leading global models, including the GFS and ECMWF ensembles, currently predict the system will likely dissipate without substantial organization. However, meteorological experts emphasize the importance of continuous observation and adaptive forecasting.