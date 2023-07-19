NHC Monitoring Potential Tropical Wave Off Africa

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on showers in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa for probable development.

The potential tropical wave is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, and while the National Hurricane Center says it has no probability of developing in the next two days, it has a 20% chance of developing in the following seven days.

The Saharan Dust Air Layer’s dry air over the Atlantic may preclude considerable organization over the following two days. By the weekend, circumstances may be more favorable for development as the wave advances farther into the Atlantic.

The tropical wave was heading west at 15 to 20 mph as of Wednesday.

Right now, it’s just an area to keep an eye on. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don remains in the middle Atlantic, and Tropical Storm Calvin is moving south of the Hawaiian Islands, bringing heavy rain and wind.

