NHC says a Tropical Depression is possible next week

The NHC says a tropical wave over the central Tropical Atlantic is producing some  disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a  tropical depression could form by early next week while it moves  westward at 10 to 15 mph and approaches the Lesser Antilles.

The system is then forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across portions of the eastern Caribbean Sea during the middle part  of next week.

 Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

