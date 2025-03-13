Nigeria & Jamaica Seal Deal for Direct Flights

Nigeria and Jamaica are set to explore the possibility of a direct flight route as both countries strengthen the Bilateral Air Service Agreement. The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Tunde Moshood, signed a statement highlighting the potential for mutually beneficial diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

The Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, Lincoln Downer, and his Consular, Andre Hibbert, were welcomed by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo. Downer emphasized the importance of improving bilateral relations, including reviewing the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement.

He also shared the growing interest in Nigerian culture, particularly Afrobeat music and Nollywood films, which are trending in Jamaica. Downer emphasized the need for enhanced diplomatic and air connectivity between the two countries.

Keyamo expressed his eagerness to take the next steps and committed to visiting Jamaica if necessary to finalize and sign the BASA agreement in person.

Downer proposed combining the BASA between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to address the air services gap, underscoring the increasing demand for travel from Nigeria to Jamaica.