Nigeria: Passengers to get BP, sugar levels check before boarding plane

The Nigerian House of Representatives has asked the Ministry of Aviation to require airport passengers to check their blood pressure and sugar before boarding.

Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja adopted Rep. Kalejaiye Paul’s (APC-Lagos) proposal.

“Need to make Provision for free High Blood Pressure and Sugar Level Check Desks at Airports” is the lawmaker’s motion.

Air travel can be physically and mentally exhausting, he said.

These characteristics, along with the health dangers of long flights and different climatic conditions, made it crucial to prioritize airport passengers’ health.

He noted that air travel was becoming more accessible and that the stress and sedentary nature of long flights could harm people.

Pre-existing diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes were especially concerned.

He said prioritizing the health of long-distance airport travelers ensured their access to needed.

He claimed free high blood pressure and sugar levels check booths at all airports will help detect and prevent hypertension and diabetes.

He suggests travelers monitor these important health factors to seek medical attention and avoid issues.

He stated these check desks showed public health promotion.

Source : businessday