Nigerian man charged with attempt to commit murder at Guyana State House

Guyana State House shooter charged with attempt to commit murder

A Nigerian national who attempted to break into State House by stabbing a police officer and shooting at members of the Presidential Guard was charged today with the attempted murder offense.

Bethel Chimezie, 25, of Industry, East Coast Demerara, is the defendant.

The offense was committed on Tellon Perreira, Police Corporal 25510, and was charged in accordance with section 103(c) of the Criminal Law (Offenses) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Chimezie was also accused of intentionally discharging a loaded firearm in violation of Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 801’s Section 55(a).

During a battle on December 15, 2022, when the suspect tried to enter the Security Perimeter Process Unit at State House, presidential guard Corporal Telon Perreira was stabbed five times in the neck.

Source : Loop News