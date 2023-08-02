The St. Vincent Times understands that a Nigerian male medical student drowned on Emancipation Day Tuesday 1 August, in the waters surrounding Fort Duvernette, located on St Vincent’s South Coast.

The publication understands that student slid from a rock he was walking on and plunged into the sea. It is also reported that the student who was unable to swim struggled and consumed a considerable amount of salt water. He was brought to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

The incident is said to have occurred around 4pm.

According to the information obtained, the student is registered with All Saints University School of Medicine, Dominica, and had one more rotation to complete before becoming a medical doctor; however, he was a visiting student at the American University Of St. Vincent School of Medicine.

