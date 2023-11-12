Nigerians in SVG for over 7 years urged to apply for citizenship

PM Gonsalves tells ‘undocumented’ Africans in St Vincent (SVG) to regularise their status

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent, Ralph Gonsalves, has issued a plea to individuals of African descent, particularly undocumented Nigerian residents, to undertake the process of legalising their residency status.

The call was made by Gonsalves during a press conference held on Friday in Kingstown. The Nigerian students in SVG have been urged by Gonsalves for the second time to regularise their status, with the initial request having been made on January 8, 2023. During that period, Gonsalves expressed that a significant portion of the local population lacks comprehension about the dynamic characteristics associated with an enhanced populace.

According to Gonsalves, a portion of the students have pursued careers in music upon completing their education, while others have demonstrated proficiency in various trades such as craftsmanship, joinery, carpentry, and related fields.

A significant portion of these individuals can be classified as undocumented, lacking any official recognition or established status beyond their previous student designation, while no longer being enrolled in educational programmes.

”I’ve said it before, and I’m saying it again: please come and regularise yourself, get residence, get work permits, and regularise yourself. Those of you who have been here for seven years or more could apply for citizenship. In short, we have a number of bright young Nigerians. We haven’t paid for their primary education, we haven’t paid for their secondary education, and we haven’t paid anything for their tertiary education. They are a resource. They are an important resource”.

”Some of them have married Vincentians and have received citizenship. Some, like other people, have migrated since they got married to their partners. Some are here; in other words, it’s a mixed group. And my observation is that the working people and the peasantry of this country have provided our Nigerian brothers and sisters with tremendous solidarity”.

According to Gonsalves, it is imperative that Vincentians refrain from engaging in any form of discrimination or harbouring negative sentiments towards law-abiding young individuals. However, he acknowledged that a minority of individuals may possess biases towards Nigerians, albeit their numbers are diminishing.

“They may be undocumented, but they are law-abiding in the sense that they are not involved in any criminal activity. If they choose to get involved in that kind of activity, well, the relevant institutions of the state, the police, and the courts will deal with that. Some of those persons, if they were Americans, Canadians, Europeans, British, or, for instance, French, might not have been so unfavourable towards them, and it’s part of my duty to speak honestly about these particular facts and circumstances”.

In January 2023, Gonsalves made a statement regarding a historical period in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) characterised by discriminatory practises against individuals from Grenada, Guyana, and Jamaica, particularly in the context of immigration. According to Gonsalves, it was necessary for him to communicate to the individuals in positions of authority that the populace have a high level of proficiency. He emphasised that the citizens exhibit a strong work ethic and should be considered for employment opportunities.