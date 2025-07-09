Nigerians to receive 3 months visa under new U.S rules

US cuts visa validity for most Nigerian applicants

The United States has announced sweeping changes to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigeria, cutting the duration and conditions under which most Nigerian travellers can enter the country.

From 8 July, the US Department of State says nearly all non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerian citizens will now be single-entry and valid for only three months.

It says this is part of a global reciprocity realignment, a sharp shift from previous visa terms, which often allowed for multiple entries over two years or more.

Nigeria also offers single-entry visas valid for three months only for those planning to visit the country from the US.

The Nigerian government has not yet commented.

The State Department says visa policies remain “subject to ongoing review” and may change depending on evolving diplomatic, security, and immigration benchmarks.

In a statement, the US government said it was working closely with Nigerian authorities to ensure the country meets key international standards.

These include:

issuing secure travel documents

managing visa overstays

sharing security or criminal data for public safety purposes

The US also ordered that the social media accounts of all foreigners applying for visas, including from Nigeria, would be vetted for “any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States”.

Nigeria was the seventh largest source of international students to the US, and the highest in Africa, according to the 2024 Open Doors report on international education exchanges.