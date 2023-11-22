Night of Jazz with Tanya Hanna: Tribute to Jazz Legend Paul Hanna

On a memorable evening, music enthusiasts in Nashville were treated to the enchanting melodies of Jazz Crooner Tanya Hanna, who hails from the beautiful shores of The Bahamas. The event, lovingly known as the “Night of Jazz,” was a celebration of music, family, and an emotional tribute to the late, legendary Jazz Musician, Paul Hanna. Hosted by Aria Music Class, the event unfolded at the Sound Museum, located at 2004 Jefferson St, Nashville.

The event’s planner, Troika Hanna, welcomed approximately 200 attendees, all eager to bask in the magic of jazz. It was a night that transcended music – it was a tribute to a family’s musical legacy and an homage to a father’s memory. Paul Hanna, who had graced the world with his extraordinary jazz talent, passed away earlier this year in August at the age of 77. This event was a poignant reminder of his enduring influence on the world of music.

Mr. Hanna, shared his father’s pride in the family’s first event since Paul Hanna’s passing. He expressed that his father would have been pleased with the evening and the way it honored his legacy.

Looking ahead, Mr. Hanna hinted at more events coming soon to the city of Nashville. It seems that the Hanna family is committed to keeping the spirit of jazz alive and well in Music City. Their dedication to preserving the legacy of Paul Hanna and enriching the local music scene is a testament to their passion for music and their love for their patriarch.

A very special Thank You goes out to Nashville, TN Drum Supply for their generous sponsorship of the music equipment for the “Night of Jazz” event. Their support ensured that the evening’s music was delivered with the utmost quality and professionalism, adding an extra layer of magic to the already enchanting night. It’s partnerships like these that help bring the community together and make events like this possible. We are grateful for their contribution and look forward to more harmonious collaborations in the future.

As we bid farewell to the “Night of Jazz,” we at Rock City are committed to keeping you informed about upcoming events in Nashville and beyond. Music has the power to heal, unite, and inspire, and it’s our privilege to share these experiences with you. We encourage you to continue supporting our blog so that we can continue to bring you the latest news and events from the world of music.