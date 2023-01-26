Nikeisha Williams ditches Rise Hairouna, appointed Education Officer

Social and political activist Nikeisha K. Williams is no longer affiliated with Rise Hairouna and has been appointed an education officer within the Ministry of Education.

Williams announced her departure from the group in a Facebook post.

“Please note, I, Nikeisha K. Williams, am no longer affiliated with Rise Hairouna. I wish to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported me while I was still a member. We still have lots of work to do as a people, but sometimes the best thing to do is to shake off the negativity and start anew. Again, thanks, folks! Blessings everyone”.

In a Facebook Live on January 16, Williams said:

“So I have been back to work since last Wednesday. “I am no longer in the classroom; I am now positioned at the Ministry of Education in the annex

“I am so grateful; I knew I would have gone back to work at some point. But I did not want to go back to the classroom. “I have spent 20 years in the classroom, and I feel as though it is time for me to move

“Because of my activism, I wasn’t sure if I’d get the job when I applied for it last September, and I went to Canada like nothing ever happened because I was almost certain that they were going to call every single soul back to work except for me.”

“I’ll be working with the EO responsible for Home Economics, which is my department, and I cannot be more content.”

Williams said that 2023 will be the year of positive things for her and announced that opportunities for Vincentians are in the making.