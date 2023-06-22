Nine (9) contestants sashed for the Miss SVG 2023 pageant

On Tuesday, 20th June 2023, nine (9) Vincentian young women were sashed as contestants in the 2023 Miss SVG pageant. Last evening at the La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club, the nine (9) contestants revealed were sashed by their sponsors and include:

Letiesha Barbour – Miss Grenadine House,

Denicia Boatswain – Miss Metrocint General Insurance Limited,

Deana Fairbairn – Miss Play 4,

Arena Foy – Miss Massy Stores Limited,

Trina Hooper – Miss National Lotteries Authority,

Nia Laborde – Miss FLOW,

Simesha Millington – Miss Coreas Ace Hardware,

Tara Richardson- Miss JCI St. Vincent, and

Royesha Telemaque – Miss Intransit Exports.

The 2023 staging of the Miss SVG pageant will be held on Saturday, 7th October 2023 and contestants will vie for the prestigious title, a fully-funded scholarship, and other cash prizes.