Nine Mornings Christmas Festival Prize Giving Ceremony

2024 NLA National Nine Mornings Prize Giving Ceremony

The prize giving ceremony of the 2024 National Lotteries Authority Nine Mornings Christmas Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday January 18th, 2025, from 9:30am at Peace Memorial Hall, Kingstown.

At the ceremony, prizes will be distributed to the various zonal and national winners in the National Champion, Best Lit Community and Best Lit Private House.

There will also be distribution of prizes for the Best Lit Garden, Best Lit Nativity Scene and Best Lit Commercial Building. The winners of the much anticipated Most Popular Local Christmas song and the Digicel Bring Yo Song And Come Competition will also be announced.

Addresses will be delivered by Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and representatives of the major sponsors, the National Lottery Authority and St. Vincent Electrical Services.

The NLA Nine Mornings Christmas Festival was held from 16th to 24th December, 2024 with dynamic programme and successful participation throughout the country.