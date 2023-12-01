Nine Mornings Festival launches at Heritage Square on Sunday

The 2023 National Lotteries Christmas/Nine Mornings Festival will be officially opened on Sunday, December 3rd, at 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Square in Kingstown.

The activities that kick off the 2023 celebrations will include the return of the street parade, in which patrons will participate in a candle light cultural street procession through the streets of Kingstown, beginning at Heritage Square at 6 p.m. Police and Cadet Bands, Dance Groups, Community Groups, and Drumming Groups from community groups will accompany the parade.

When the festival returns to Heritage Square, it will begin with a brief opening ceremony that will include the blessing of the festival from Pastor Ruth Constance, as well as performances by the Evangelistic Assembly Worship Team and Symphonix Steel Orchestra. The Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, a representative from the Ministry of Culture, and corporate sponsors the National Lotteries Authority and Vinlec will deliver remarks during the launch. The celebration will then officially begin with the lighting of the lights in the Square.

The SVG Christmas and Nine Mornings Committee will honour a number of community members who have made significant contributions to the event throughout the years.

The evening’s activities will be capped off by a diverse cultural package. The Bowmans, Ronnie Richardson, Timron Padmore, Shaunelle Mckenzie, Caywama Cottle, and the SVG Performing Arts Society Dancers and Choir are all scheduled to perform.

The National Nine Mornings Committee invites the public to take part in the debut and future events of this unique Vincentian tradition of the National Christmas/Nine Mornings Festival.