Nine Nights of Lights 2023 launched in St Vincent and the Grenadines

Nine Nights of Lights 2023 to shine brighter than before

The ninth edition of the Nine Nights of Lights was officially launched on Tuesday, November 28, at the Botanical Gardens.

The festival which is hosted by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority is slated to take place from Friday, December 15, to Saturday, December 23, 2023, and will include a caroling contest, a night of praise, dance under the stars and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band night, movie in the garden night, XMas on Steel, and upstage, botanical harmonies night, among other activities.

Speaking at a media launch held at the Curator’s House, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Gideon Nash, said this year’s Festival promises to be bigger than last year’s and he is encouraging Vincentians to come out on each of the nine nights to celebrate the festival.

Chairperson of the Nine Nights of Lights Committee, Calisha Solomon, said patrons can look forward to a spectacular festival as millions of lights will be on display this year.

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Festival Management Committee, Oronde Bomani Charles pledged his Committee’s commitment to the Night Nights of Lights Festival as they work together to make St. Vincent and the Grenadines the destination for Christmas.

Public Relations Officer of the Nine Nights of Lights Committee – Ms. Twanique Barrow said the Committee has spent over $48,000 on lights this year and in addition to the lights, the Kids Zone will return this year to provide added attraction for the children.

She said one of the added features of the nights will include a Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Market where vendors of food and beverages, gifts, local products, beauty, fashion, and services will display and offer for sale their products and services. Barrow also issued a call to vendors to participate in the market during Nine Nights of Lights 2023 for a fee of $50 per night noting that the deadline for registration is December 4, 2023.

And Deputy Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee Lennox Bowman extended congratulations to the Night Nights of Lights Committee for their hard work and dedication to the festival over the years.

He also launched an official song and music video to celebrate the Nine Nights of Lights Festival.

Nine Nights of Lights, which is widely regarded as the nightly version of the Nine Mornings celebration which is unique to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is the brainchild of the Curator of the Botanical Garden, Mr. Gordon Shallow.

The idea for the event came about in 2014 during a committee meeting for the 250th anniversary celebration of the Botanical Garden which was held in 2015.