Nine Nights of Lights Festival to Feature Enhanced Decorations

A BIGGER AND BETTER “NINE NIGHTS OF LIGHTS”

Even after 80 percent of the trees at the Botanical Gardens sustained damaged by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, this did not stop the preparation of the annual Nine Nights of Lights festivity which is hosted in the gardens each year.

The Nine Nights of Lights festival was official launched on Tuesday December 3rd at the Botanical Gardens.

Addressing the media launch, Chairperson of the Nine Nights Festival Committee, Calisha Solomon said that the beautification of the gardens is almost 60 percent completed.

Solomon added that though there were many challenges this year, she is expecting the festival to be bigger and brighter. She noted that more areas in the Botanical Gardens will be decorated and lit this year.

Solomon further explained that the committee has put several safety measures in place to ensure adequate security at the festival.

Chairperson of the SVG National Nine Mornings committee Orande “Bomani” Charles, who also addressed the media launch, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the development of the festival.

Charles said the event continues to play a major role as a main tourism attraction for Christmas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Communication and Public Education Officer of the National Park River and Beaches Authority Twannique Barrow, urged all Vincentians and visitors to be a part of this festival.

The festival, which is in its 9th year, will officially begin on December 15th to Monday December 23rd.

The activities include:

Sunday 15th December 2024 – Opening Ceremony

Monday 16th December 2024 – Dance Under the Stars

Tuesday 17th December 2024 – Karaoke Night

Wednesday 18th December 2024 – Upstage Xperience

Thursday 19th December 2024- X-mas on Steel

Friday 20th December 2024 – Pajama Movie Night

Saturday 21st December 2024 – Kids Fun Night

Sunday 22nd December 2024 – Bowman and Friends

Monday 23rd December 2024- Night of Praise/ Closing