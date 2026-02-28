NIS Highlights a 75-Year Projection Strategy

The National Insurance Services (NIS) recently hosted a symposium titled “Reform in Focus” to address the long-term viability of the pension system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This event utilized a 75-year financial projection to analyze the stability of the fund and ensure it can support both current and future retirees.

Experts and government officials emphasized the importance of data-driven policy changes and transparent communication to maintain public trust during the reform process.

Key discussions also touched upon the potential for unemployment benefits and the historical evolution of social security in the region.

By engaging with the public through a question-and-answer session, the organization sought to balance economic growth with the social protection needs of its citizens.

The gathering served as a critical component of a mandatory triennial review intended to safeguard the nation’s welfare for decades to come.