NIS to hold Pensioners Appreciation & Health Day on December 1st

NIS to Host Pensioners Appreciation & Health Day

The National Insurance Services (NIS) will hold a Pensioners Appreciation and Health Day at its office on Friday, December 1st, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, Chairman of the NIS Board, Mr. Lennox Bowman, and Director of the NIS, Mr. Stewart Haynes, will speak at the appreciation and health day. The elderly will then be served breakfast, fruits, and sugar-free ice cream from Creamery Novelties. In addition, nutritional counselling, free eye testing, GMR and BMI testing, geriatric pedicures, and pharmaceutical consultations would be made available to pensioners.

The NIS Director Stewart Haynes stated that the NIS continually urges its employees to live better lifestyles, especially given the high prevalence of noncommunicable diseases. He stated that the institution would be irresponsible if it did not take advantage of every chance to encourage retirees to do the same, thereby providing them with access to vital treatment.

The Ministry of Health, the National Lotteries Authority, Coreas Distribution Limited, Massy Pharmacy, Courts Optical, and Leb’Elle Foot and Nail Clinic have all contributed to the success of the Pensioners Appreciation and Health Day.