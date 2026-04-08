NLA Highlights Union Island Resilience

Amidst the celebration of its latest jackpot winner, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) took time to highlight its ongoing commitment to community and sporting events across the Grenadines, specifically praising the resilience of Union Island.

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl two years ago, the NLA supported a scaled-down version of the annual Easterval celebrations on Union Island.

The weekend featured a kids’ social event in Malzac Square and a comprehensive sports day involving students from Canouan Secondary, Canouan Primary, Mary Hutchinson Primary, and Stephanie Brown Primary. NLA officials commended the organizers and athletes for a “fantastic display” of community spirit.

The NLA also expressed pride in its association with the recently concluded Bequia Sailing Week, which saw large crowds from both the Grenadines and mainland St. Vincent converge for the regatta.

Officials emphasized that the NLA remains a key supporter of local culture and sports, utilizing lottery proceeds to foster “camaraderie” and “resilience” throughout the islands as they look forward to even larger events in 2027.