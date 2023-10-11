The first event of the 2024 NLA Inter Secondary Schools Athletics Championships (ISSAC) will be held on Thursday.

15 female and 16 male teams are down to compete in the event slated to start at 2 p.m in Peruvian Vale.

The 1st leg runners begin at the bus shed in Peruvian Vale and end at the AIA junction. 2nd leg goes from the AIA Junction to the Stubbs Bridge. From there, 3rd leg goes to Diamond, just outside Pit Master, 4th leg to Big John’s Campari Shop in Prospect, 5th leg to the SVGCC turn off in Villa, and 6th leg goes to the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Central Leeward Secondary School are the reigning Girls Champions, while the Georgetown Secondary is seeking to defend the Boys title.

Source : API