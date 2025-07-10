NLM announces two candidates ahead of the 2025 elections

Dr. Doris Williams-Charles: A New Era Dawns for St. Vincent and the Grenadines



As St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands at a pivotal juncture, a beacon of hope and a seasoned voice for change has emerged as the nation’s premier choice for Prime Minister: Dr. Doris Williams-Charles. With a distinguished career spanning diplomacy, education, and tireless community advocacy, Dr. Williams-Charles offers a compelling vision for national renewal under the banner of the National Liberation Movement.

In a political landscape hungry for principled leadership and tangible progress, Dr. Williams-Charles’s candidacy resonates deeply with Vincentians yearning for a government that truly reflects their aspirations for justice, economic empowerment, and community well-being. Her life story is not just a testament to personal achievement but a powerful narrative of resilience, commitment, and a lifelong dedication to uplifting the people of this beautiful nation.

Born Doris Debra Williams on December 7th, 1963 Dr. Williams-Charles was shaped by the loving guidance of her parents in the South Leeward Constituency, deeply rooted in the communities of Vermont, Cane Grove, and Questelles. From her earliest days, she radiated a magnetic warmth and boundless willingness to go the extra mile for family, neighbours, and friends. This intrinsic empathy and dedication have been the bedrock of her character, extending naturally into her adult life as a devoted mother of two sons and a loving grandmother. Her strong voice on issues of justice and freedom, cultivated since youth, underscores her unwavering moral compass.

Dr. Williams-Charles’s journey is one of profound conviction and intellectual curiosity. Her formative years were spent navigating spiritual inquiries, demonstrating an early independent thought that would later define her innovative leadership style. This quest for truth, even when personally challenging, highlights her unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. Educated under strict discipline and the communal wisdom of her village, she grew up understanding the very fabric of Vincentian life, crediting her deportment and development to the collective guidance of her community.

Her academic prowess shone brightly from a young age. As one of the few to pass the Common Entrance Exams, she gained entry to the esteemed St. Vincent Girls High School. Her passion for nurturing young minds led her to return as a teacher at her alma mater, the St. Vincent Girls High School, and also to serve at the Buccament Government School and Layou Government School. This hands-on experience in education solidified her deep understanding of the nation’s foundational needs.

A lifelong learner and a true global citizen, Dr. Williams-Charles holds multiple degrees, culminating in her most recent achievement: a PhD in Law from the UK. Her extensive academic journey also includes certification as a teacher, training in public administration from UWIDITE/Mona, Jamaica, youth work from UG, and the intricate art of diplomacy from the prestigious University of Malta. She has further honed her expertise through various online platforms, including critical cybersecurity initiatives. As a published author and writer of plays, monologues, speeches, and poems, she possesses a powerful voice, capable of articulating complex ideas with clarity and impact.

Beyond her academic and professional distinctions, Dr. Williams-Charles is a woman of action deeply embedded in her community. She has been an active member and leader within her local church and played a foundational role as Island President for Women Ministries. Her entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her brand of vegan/vegetarian products, DOMICH Enterprises, a testament to her innovative thinking and dedication to local economic opportunities.

Dr. Williams-Charles’s commitment to community development is extensive and deeply personal. She has been involved in significant initiatives, notably within the cooperative sector, where she worked closely with the Cane Grove Multipurpose Cooperative Society. In her retirement from the Public Service, she continues to serve diligently on key committees of the SVGTCCU and as a Trustee of the National Trust, demonstrating her ongoing dedication to robust national institutions. Her particular focus on local community-based pre-schools reflects her profound belief that molding and training youth are essential for building the future pillars of the community and the island.

Dr. Doris Williams-Charles’s distinguished career extends to the highest echelons of international relations, where she served our nation as a foreign-based ambassador, specifically as Minister Counsellor/Deputy to the High Commissioner in London, UK. In this pivotal role, she provided diligent service across diverse fields, including education, public administration, youth work, cooperative development, ecclesiastical affairs, entrepreneurship, diplomacy, and legal consulting – invaluable experience for a head of government.

“My commitment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines runs deeper than any title,” Dr. Williams-Charles states passionately. “I envision a nation where every Vincentian has the opportunity to thrive, where our economy serves our people, and where justice and dignity are universal rights, not privileges.”

As leader of the National Liberation Movement, Dr. Williams-Charles champions a platform built on:

Economic Empowerment: Fostering sustainable local industries, supporting small businesses, and diversifying the economy beyond traditional sectors to create widespread employment.

Education for All: Investing in early childhood development and modernizing educational curricula to prepare youth for a dynamic global landscape.

Strengthened Social Justice: Upholding the rule of law, ensuring transparent governance, and advocating for policies that guarantee equitable opportunities for every citizen.

Community-Led Development: Empowering local communities through initiatives like her cooperative work and ensuring national progress is rooted in the needs of the people.

Energetic, willing, and exceptionally able, Dr. Doris Williams-Charles is not just a candidate; she is the embodiment of hope, integrity, and progress for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Her unique blend of deep local understanding, global experience, and unwavering dedication makes her the unparalleled choice to lead this nation into a prosperous and just future.

Dr. Williams-Charles extends an invitation to all Vincentians to join her in building a brighter, more equitable future, ensuring that together, the nation truly benefits from the progressive philosophy she champions.

For a New Vision, Vote Dr. Doris Charles. Put your X next to the bicycle!

Carlson Forde: A Champion for South Windward’s Future – “Together We Will” Build Progress

In the heart of South Windward, a familiar and trusted leader is stepping forward to champion the aspirations of his community. Mr. Carlson Hanley Forde, a devoted national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and a long-time resident of Biabou, is poised to bring his proven track record of transformation and unwavering commitment to the people as the area representative for the National Liberation Movement. With a life deeply rooted in service and a profound understanding of community needs, Mr. Forde embodies the party’s motto: “Together We Will.”

Born on April 7th, 1965, Carlson Forde’s early life was marked by both challenge and the powerful influence of his resilient mother, Ena Charles, who single-handedly raised him and his younger sister after the passing of his father, Hugh Forde, when Carlson was just six. Even at that tender age, Carlson showed an innate protective spirit, an early sign of the dedication to others that would define his future. From a young age, protecting his loved ones, especially his mother and younger sister, instilled in Carlson Forde a deep-seated commitment to advocacy and care – a commitment that has now expanded to encompass the entire South Windward constituency.

Raised within the Biabou Methodist Church, his deep-seated values of responsibility and care were evident early on, as he diligently looked after his sister, sharing his meager recess allowance without question. Despite facing hardships, Carlson grew up a quiet yet remarkably self-assured individual. His mother’s unwavering pride in her children’s appearance, ensuring his uniform was always immaculately prepared, instilled in him a deep understanding of dignity and striving for excellence, irrespective of material wealth. This foundation of strong values carried him through his formative years at Biabou Methodist Primary School, where, even when facing academic hurdles and struggling initially, his quiet determination and the unwavering support of his teachers hinted at a tenacity that would later define his success in turning around schools and businesses. His teachers recognized and rewarded his exemplary behavior ,a clear testament to his character and emerging leadership.

His true potential for leadership blossomed at Adelphi Secondary School, where he distinguished himself by serving as Headboy for two consecutive years, beginning in Form Four. This early experience in formal leadership was a clear precursor to the impact he would later make.

Carlson’s journey into service continued as a teacher at Stubbs Primary School. His passion and aptitude were so evident that within just one year, he was fast-tracked into the St. Vincent Teachers’ College Pre-College Programme, successfully graduating in 1989. His immediate impact was felt at New Prospect Primary School, a beacon of his transformative power. Prior to his arrival, the school had seen only one pass in the National Common Entrance Exams. Under Mr. Forde’s dedicated guidance, the tide turned dramatically, with approximately half of fifteen students achieving success in his first year, including one who earned a prestigious place at the St. Vincent Girls High School. New Prospect Primary never looked back – a clear sign that Mr. Carlson Forde is, indeed, a game changer.

Beyond formal education, Mr. Forde’s commitment to his community led him to become a pivotal figure in the Biabou Evangelical Church’s community-outreach programme, the Biabou Secretarial Science Centre. Here, under his leadership and tutoring, school dropouts were given a vital second chance. Many of these individuals, nurtured by Mr. Forde’s “Midas touch,” went on to achieve successful careers, with some even pursuing Master’s degrees in their chosen fields. This initiative stands as a powerful example of his ability to unlock potential and foster tangible opportunities for young Vincentians – a model he is eager to expand for South Windward.

Mr. Forde’s drive for innovation extended into the field of Information Technology. Transitioning from teaching, he took the helm of a struggling computer company in Kingstown, transforming it into the country’s leading provider of computer sales and services. This demonstrated not only his acumen in the private sector but also his visionary leadership, seeing potential where others saw struggle – a trait he intends to apply to the economic revitalization of South Windward.

Today, Carlson Forde’s life remains intrinsically linked to his dedication to service. Having tirelessly assisted countless young people through the Biabou Secretarial Science Centre years ago, he now stands ready to dedicate his extensive experience and profound passion to the people of South Windward.

As the chosen area representative for the South Windward constituency under the National Liberation Movement, Mr. Forde is committed to delivering the best in political representation. His approach is rooted in direct engagement, practical solutions, and the fundamental belief that by working “Together We Will,” they can overcome challenges and achieve significant progress for the community.

“My life has been about solving problems and empowering people,” states Mr. Forde. “From ensuring my sister got her fair share, to turning struggling students into success stories, and transforming a company into an industry leader, I’ve always believed in the power of collective effort and dedicated leadership. South Windward deserves a representative who not only understands their struggles but has a proven ability to deliver real, tangible change.”

Mr. Forde’s intimate understanding of South Windward’s unique challenges, from the need for improved infrastructure and sustainable economic opportunities to vital youth programs, fuels his resolute commitment. He envisions a constituency where local agriculture thrives, small businesses flourish, and every young person has access to the skills needed for a secure future. He believes that true progress comes from collective action. “The National Liberation Movement’s motto, ‘Together We Will,’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s the very blueprint for how I intend to serve,” he affirms. “It means actively listening to our residents, collaborating on solutions, and ensuring every voice in South Windward is heard and valued in the decision-making process.”

For a representative who embodies resilience, proven leadership, and a steadfast commitment to community upliftment, the choice is clear.

Vote NLM with its symbol of the bicycle. Place your X for Mr. Carlson Forde – Area Representative for South Windward!