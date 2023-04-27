No ideas shared on social media will be adopted by CDC (Vincy Mas)

Ricardo Adams, Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), stated that anyone who desire likes and shares can post their ideas on social media, but they will not accept ideas published on social media.

“We are not going to go on social media — or any other media — looking for people who are throwing ideas out there and trying to say, ‘Well, you know, this is my great idea, and CDC would never adopt it.'” So that when the CDC came to attempt to accept it, you could say, ‘Well, you know, this was my fantastic concept that the CDC didn’t want to embrace, but I pushed them to adopt it because I went on social media.”

“I think if you genuinely want to effect change, if you genuinely have good ideas that you want to get, the CDC is always ready and willing to listen,” he said during the CDC’s press conference on Monday.

“We don’t pretend to have all the brains and all the knowledge of what is and what can be Vincymas.” However, we are in the unenviable situation of attempting to guarantee that Vincymas continues to expand within the small budget that we still have, which we are constantly working to improve.”

On Monday, the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), said they would also be seeking clarification on the restriction on fetes on hard courts as mentioned by the Prime Minister earlier this month.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of questions about the rurals and so I’m going to pre-empt some of that discussion by saying that we heard and, as it’s popular to say, we feel the pain of the promoters and rural carnivals where the venue limitation has come”.

“We are in the process of obtaining some clarity in terms of what specifically is and is not permitted at what specific venues.”

Adams stated that many rural carnivals contain a beauty pageant, and that a beauty contest “may be fairly straightforward” that it is not a fete.