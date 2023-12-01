There’s no part of St. Vincent (SVG) that anybody can reasonably say that the criminals are in charge of. It is not happening and will never happen.

This was the strong message given to citizens by Acting Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey on Thursday, October 30th.

“In other words, the bandits cannot claim any territory to say, Well, this is our turf, and they are untouchable. No, that cannot happen and will not happen in SVG.”

“There are areas where the police’s influence is lower than other areas. However, there will never be a day that the bandits will lay claim to any turf to say that this is ours, and we will let in and out who we want; that will never happen in SVG,” Bailey said.

While there have been talks in other jurisdictions within the Caribbean where police cannot enter, Bailey said such occurrences will not take place in SVG.

“We hear of areas in some countries where this is said to have happened, but that is a different land space. However, we in the RSVGPF will not allow that,” Bailey said.

Bailey said on Thursday that the official crime statistics are 47 murders and 3 police shootings.