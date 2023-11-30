There are currently no plans to arm all police officers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

While appearing as a guest on the Hot97 AM Mayhem show on Thursday, Acting Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey disclosed this.

Bailey said there is no situation that exists currently that calls for such action.

“I honestly don’t think that we are at a stage where we want to be arming all of our police officers. We don’t have that level of threat that every police officer must be armed.”

Bailey said the RRU, or black squad, as it is commonly called, and the SSU are the armed units of the police force, and there are some duties that require armed police officers, so they will take up those duties.

There are currently over 1200 police officers in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, which serves the 150-square-mile multi-island state.