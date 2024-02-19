No reports of spilled oil reaching Grenada’s coasts from Tobago

GRENADA CONTINUES TO CAREFULLY MONITORING OIL SPILL

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to closely monitor the ongoing oil leak that happened off the coast of Tobago on February 7, 2024.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trinidad and Tobago, on February 17, 2024, the Government of Grenada was informed of the following:

On the morning of Wednesday, February 7, 2024, an upturned vessel leaking oil was discovered off the shore of Cove, Tobago.

Preliminary laboratory testing by Trinidad and Tobago’s Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) indicates that the samples are consistent with refined oil, potentially fuel oil or marine diesel.

Additional samples are being gathered for additional analysis.

The estimated amount of oil on board the overturned tanker has not yet been confirmed.

Trinidad and Tobago has enlisted the help of regional and international organisations in its clean-up activities.

Trinidad & Tobago is willing to offer Grenada with resources as needed to assist with clean-up efforts.

The Office for Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) in Trinidad and Tobago has stated that the overturned tanker continues to spew oil, albeit in smaller quantities.

The overturned vessel is located southeast of Tobago.

According to satellite photos, the oil spilled from the vessel passes south and southwest of Tobago before heading northwest.

This route takes the oil to the southern tip of Grenada’s economic maritime boundaries before continuing westward into the Caribbean Sea.

There have been no reports of spilled oil reaching Grenada’s coasts, but NaDMA will stay cautious because oil transportation is reliant on weather and sea conditions.

The Oil Spill Committee, a subcommittee of NaDMA’s National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC), continues to work with regional and international partners to monitor the situation and offer timely updates to the public as reliable information becomes available.

The committee recognises that the impact of the oil spill on Grenada’s coasts will necessitate major response efforts.

All local resources are on standby, and regional and international partners have been notified of the potential need for additional resources.

Again, NaDMA informs the public that the issue is being followed and that they should continue to pay attention to updates and announcements on the oil spill.

Source : NaDMA