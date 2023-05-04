No same-sex marriage to be sanctioned in Jamaica says Justice Minister

Delroy Chuck, Jamaica’s Justice Minister, has sought to clarify the air on the question of same-sex marriage, stressing that the government does not and will not endorse the practice.

Chuck addressed the topic during his presentation to the 2023-2024 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, revealing that the number of applications for same-sex marriages has increased, despite the fact that such unions are not recognized in Jamaica.

“Last year, we issued 8,313 (marriage) licenses and provided the Minister of Finance or the Tax Administration Jamaica with $33,252,000,” he told the House. We are doing well, but we would welcome more marriages in order to contribute more funds to the Ministry of Finance.

“We enjoy it when people come in for their marriage license because it means that a family, or at least husband and wife, will be formed,” Chuck added.

He also indicated that the LGBTQ community has been filing an increasing number of marriage applications.

However, he stated that the government will not take any action to legalize such unions on the island.

“Let it be clear: we do not support same-sex marriages now or in the future.” The truth is that folks have been coming in and begging for same-sex marriage licenses. “This is not permissible at the moment,” Chuck declared.

He stated that the Justice Ministry is still issuing Minister’s Marriage Licences to walk-in applicants as well as those from hotels.

“For the majority of walk-in applicants,” he continued, “the ministry is able to complete the process within 24 hours.”

Source : Loop News