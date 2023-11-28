‘No tsunami threat’ from earthquake: Barbados Met Services

Earthquake near Barbados felt in St Vincent, St Lucia

The Barbados Meteorological Services, in a statement, says there is no tsunami threat from an earthquake that occurred 33 miles south-southwest of Barbados at 11.26 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Based on available data, there are no impacts expected, as the BMS stated.

An earthquake information statement (alert level green) is issued to inform the public about the occurrence of a large earthquake with no tsunami-generating potential. They are used to prevent unnecessary evacuations as the earthquake may have been felt in coastal areas.

An earthquake has occurred with the following preliminary parameters reported by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC):

Magnitude: 5.1

Origin time: 11:26 a.m.

Coordinates: 12.6N, 59.7W

Depth: 25.8 km

Location: 33 miles south-west of Bridgetown, Barbados

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 160 km, E

Castries, Saint Lucia, 179 km, SE