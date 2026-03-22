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No tsunami threat to Caribbean after 6.9 magnitude Mid-Atlantic earthquake

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge on Saturday morning at 8:17 a.m. local time.

Based on available data, there is no tsunami threat to Barbados or the Eastern Caribbean.

As a result, there are no tsunami watches or warnings in effect for the islands.

According to preliminary data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the quake originated at coordinates 23.8°N, 45.8°W at a depth of just one kilometre.

An earthquake information statement (alert level green) is issued to inform the public about the occurrence of an earthquake with no tsunami-generating potential.

These statements are used to prevent unnecessary evacuations, as the earthquake may have been felt in coastal areas.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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