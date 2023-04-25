No winner in the BVI election parties to form a coalition government

The four parties in the upcoming House of Assembly have been contemplating forming a coalition since the general election results were announced.Julian Fraser of Progressives United won the last seat, while the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Progressive Virgin Islands Movement (PVIM) each won three.

The groupings are discussing a seven-seat majority government.

“We have met with all elected persons and groups, namely Progressives United, the National Democratic Party, and the Virgin Islands Party, to decide the next step as we seek to form a government in the best interest of the aspirations of the people of the Virgin Islands,” the PVIM said on Tuesday after the election.

The PVIM left their offices and organizations at 4 am on April 25 to convene at 8 am.

The PVIM promised to uphold integrity.

The NDP has been meeting with political groups “to seek out the best opportunities to forge an alliance with other elected representatives.”

The NDP called it “extremely delicate,” needing great analysis, deliberation, and decision-making.

The NDP said progress depends on establishing a balance that requires compromise.

VIP said it was negotiating with other political groups and would update soon.