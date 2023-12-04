Norse Atlantic Airlines lands in Barbados, first flight from London’s Gatwick

Norse Atlantic makes first flight to Barbados Grantly Adams Airport

After nearly two years of planning, Norwegian low-cost long-haul carrier Norse Atlantic Airlines landed in Barbados on Friday afternoon.

The flight from London’s Gatwick Airport arrived at Grantley Adams International Airport shortly after 4 p.m. with just over 160 passengers.

Cheryl Carter, the UK Director of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), told journalists that the path to the flight’s completion was long, but all parties involved were pleased with the conclusion.

“We’ve been working with the team for nearly 24 months, from the day they expressed an interest in flying to the Caribbean and to Barbados.” We have clearly been working with the [Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association] to ensure that Norse can match their tickets with the accommodation… “We are very pleased that we will be able to operate up to five flights per week between now and the middle of April next year,” she said.

Ian Manson, the maiden flight’s captain, said it was a fantastic experience piloting the Boeing 787 Dreamliner into Barbados.

“We flew over 4 000 miles today [to] some beautiful views, and what a fantastic welcome from all of the representatives of Barbados,” he went on to say. “We had about 160 passengers with us today.” We will be increasing our capacity during the winter, and we are eager to welcome additional passengers and explorers to the beautiful island of Barbados.

Source : Barbados Today