North Eleven and Hairouna Film Festival Announce Free Animation Workshop in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

North Eleven (Trinidad and Tobago) and the Hairouna Film Festival (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) are pleased to announce the launch of the Caribbean Animation for Eco-care and Peace (CAEP) workshop, a free program designed to nurture new animators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This initiative aims to develop skills in story development, digital and traditional animation techniques, culminating in the creation of short animations with themes of environmental care and fostering peace. These animated works will have the exciting opportunity to be showcased at the Hairouna Film Festival and other venues.

The animation workshop will run for 6 weeks, with sessions scheduled between July 2nd and August 15th, 2025, primarily on weekday evenings and weekends. The program will continue until September 15th, 2025, allowing for refinement of animations and submission to film festivals. The workshop will be delivered in a hybrid format, combining remote (virtual) and in-person components. Participants will require reliable access to a fully functional computer with a webcam, speakers, microphone, and a steady internet connection.

Eligibility requirements include being 18 years or older, based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, computer literate, having reliable internet and computer access, comfort with Google Workspace tools, and the ability to follow English-language instruction. Applicants must also participate in the full 6-week workshop, including all virtual sessions and a one-week in-person session, committing to approximately 2 hours per online class and 5 hours of out-of-class work per session.