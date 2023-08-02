North Leeward agro-processors more equipped to boost production levels

Following recent meetings with various stakeholders in the Agro-Processing Sector in the community of Chateaubelair, local agro-processors in North Leeward (St Vincent) are better suited to increase production levels. The Ministry of Agriculture organized this program to increase varied levels of output within the Agro-processing sector through product diversification, quality assurance, economic empowerment, and value addition. Mahendra Ramdular, a Trinidadian Specialist Consultant with specialization in Agro-Processing, conducted the training.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the visits and consultations, which included Chateaubelair, Bequia, Rainforest Seafood, Vincy Fresh, and the construction site of the Arrow Root Plant at Orange Hill, among other stakeholders, and noted that the positive feedback indicates that this move was not only welcomed, but also successful. The Agriculture Minister stated that stakeholders in the Agro-Processing Sector were eager to capitalize on multiple ideas and opportunities for growth and expansion, allowing them to make more informed decisions.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Hon. Carlos James said he is quite pleased with Ramdular’s work, and his advice given to obtain the most suitable equipment for Agro-Processors of Chateaubelair. The Minister of Sustainable Development praised Ramdular for his level of professionalism, noting that the Agro-Processing Specialist would be guiding the process going forward. Minister James revealed that the consultations have aided a program significantly that is going to be operationalised for the training of the youth and women, to enhance their skill sets in North Leeward; and added that this move falls in line with sustainable livelihoods to assist the vulnerable communities.

Specialist Consultant, Agro-Processing, Mahendra Ramdular said, “The development of agro-processing in the Community of Chateaubelair presents an opportunity for economic growth, rural development and sustainable agricultural practices. The Agro-Processing expert indicated that the steps to advance the sector will contribute immensely to the abundance of agricultural produce in the region, since the goal is to produce high-quality products.

The Agro-Processing Consultancy exercise was funded by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The mission of the Agro-Processing Consultancy is to provide expert advice and recommendations to stakeholders within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in an effort to create greater opportunities among member states while building capacity within the Agro-Processing sector through a shared platform of knowledge and skills.