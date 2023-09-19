North Leeward job fair & training programme launched by Minister James

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, the Hon. Carlos James will on Saturday 23rd September launch a job and training fair in North Leeward.

Saturday’s event will take place at the Chateaubelair Methodist School between 2:00 to 4:00 pm ahead of a scheduled community tourism consultation.

Minister James said the hosting of the job fair and training programme will assist constituents from the North Leeward area to keep abreast of the recruitment process for jobs within the tourism sector.

The initiative will see a partnership with several tourism stakeholders including the MSC Cruises, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Hotel and Tourism Association, Soho House and Sandals International Resorts.

Minister James outlined that over 1,000 jobs will become available in the tourism and hospitality services sector over the next year.

“We are hoping to attract persons interested in opportunities on cruise ships, varying positions locally within the tourism services sector including hospitality, back-room staff such as maintenance, drivers and security and also construction jobs to support the construction of hotels across the country, James said.

Minister James noted that those who are unskilled will receive further opportunities for training in hospitality, housing keeping, bartender courses and construction at the North Leeward Technical Institute, while opportunities will be made available through the Adult Continuing Education Programme for training in tour guiding, massage therapy, electrical installing and plumbing.

According to Minister James, the initiative is a partnership with stakeholders within the industry, noting that tremendous opportunities are there for Vincentians to take up jobs in the tourism sector.