‘Minister on a Plane’ to end under new NDP govt

MP Shallow Pushes for Grassroots Tourism Over Elite Promotion

Speaking at a constituency consultation in North Leeward, the “Minister on a Plane” concept was raised by Dr. Kishore Shallow.

Shallow the new MP for North Leeward used this description to contrast his administration’s philosophy with previous or alternative methods of tourism management.

He stated that his government is “not talking about tourism where [the] minister [is] flying all over the world.”

Instead, he emphasized a shift toward “community tourism” with the following goals.

Local Impact: Ensuring that tourism directly benefits the people on the ground in communities like North Leeward, Fitz Hughes, and Golden Grove, rather than just being a high-level promotion exercise.

Economic Stimulation: Creating tangible opportunities for locals, such as jobs, selling craft, and providing services, so they can “feel that progress and advancement”.

Infrastructure: Developing infrastructure on the Leeward coast to generate economic activity within the local community.