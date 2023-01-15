North Windward Bailey Bridges set for February completion

According to area MP Montgomery Daniel, the long-awaited Noel and Overland River crossings should open in February.

The MP said in November 2022 on state radio that the bridges would have been an early Christmas present for the people of North Windward, but Daniel claimed last week that the completion date has been forced to be altered because of a number of circumstances.

“There should be access through the Bailey bridges north of the Rabacca Dry River by the middle to end of February. According to the last conversation we had with the engineers in charge of the project, there was a chance we would have been able to access the bridges depending on how quickly the work was done”, Daniel stated.

The Bailey Bridge at Overland will have a cantilevered deck for pedestrians, double lanes, and a length of 30 meters. The Bailey Bridge at Noel, which spans a single road for 30 meters, will also have a cantilevered promenade.

The Overland and Noel project is funded by Part 2 of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), and work there began in August 2022.

The VEEP is funded by the World Bank (through an IDA credit) and the European Union (via the Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility).