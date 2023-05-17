North Windward to benefit from initiatives worth over US $40-million

FURTHER DEVELOPMENT FOR NORTH WINDWARD

Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance says a number of projects earmarked for North Windward intended to build resilience in the face of climate change.

Permanent bridges will replace the recently opened bailey bridges, according to Minister Gonsalves, in addition to marine fortifications at Sandy Bay and a new secondary school.

“Another part of this project….as we speak, designing the permanent bridges that will go across London, Noel, and overland,” revealed the Minister.

Minister Gonsalves also stated that the government is creating resilience by reinforcing infrastructure built to withstand the effects of climate change.

“When you think about it, houses, schools, income support, farmer support, educational opportunities…. where we are standing here is not just a bridge, but it is part of a package of initiatives worth more than 40 million US dollars designed to lift up the people of this community and put St. Vincent and the Grenadines back on the path to progress,” Minister Gonsalves said.

The Minister was addressing during the May 11 launching of the Bailey Bridges, which were erected as part of the 40 million US dollar Volcano Eruption Emergency Project.

Source : API