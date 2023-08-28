Northern & Southern side of Buccament Bay beach close to public

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority wishes to advise the general public to exercise caution when using the Buccament Bay Beach due to ongoing site improvements.

Consequently, during certain periods of construction, access to the northern side of the beach will be limited or restricted for the safety of the public.

The southern side of the beach is now closed due to ongoing construction work at the Sandals Resort, which includes enhancements to the beach and improvements to the beach access.

The Authority apologises for any inconvenience caused and is grateful for the cooperation of the general public and users of the Buccament Bay Beach.